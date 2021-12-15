Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced COVID-19 protocols for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, limiting gatherings to 80 per cent of the capacity in crowded and indoor areas.
The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) set out the celebration protocols and precautionary measures on Tuesday during its weekly media briefing.
The protocols include that a negative PCR test must be presented to attend events and gatherings and temperatures should be taken before entry.
The authority urged the public to abide by COVID-19 precautionary measures and celebration protocols to ensure everyone celebrates safely, and preserve the gains and efforts made since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Masks will need to be worn at all times in crowded and indoor places.
The rules also include maintaining a physical distance of 1.5 metres. However, families are allowed to sit or stand together without the need to maintain social distancing.
People of all ages are allowed to attend the events, provided they have received a vaccine more than 14 days ago, received a booster shot, or have a green-pass status on their Al Hosn application.
Greetings should be given from a distance, without handshakes or hugs, and social distancing should also be respected while taking photographs.