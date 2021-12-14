Dubai: Emaar, the UAE-based real estate development company, is getting ready to ring in 2022 with a fantastic Emaar New Year’s Eve display that will witness a fabulous fireworks show, choreographed to laser, lights and music, on December 31.
Aptly called ‘Eve of Wonders’, spectators across the globe are invited to see a dazzling spectacle as Emaar decorates Dubai’s skies with a display unlike any other.
At the stroke of midnight on December 31, the spectacular pyrotechnics, light and laser extravaganza will light up the night sky in Dubai Downtown. In line with the theme ‘Eve of Wonders’, a brand-new laser feature is making its debut at The Dubai Fountain in sync with Burj Khalifa’s stunning programme, creating a memorable masterpiece that is poised to redefine new year’s celebrations worldwide, Dubai style!
Whether in Downtown Dubai, watching online, or on television worldwide, the public is guaranteed a show-stopping gala event to welcome in the new year. Emaar NYE 2022 will be broadcast live globally and live-streamed from 8.30pm local time on mydubainewyear.com.
‘Bringing together a global community’
Commenting on Emaar New Year’s Eve spectacular celebrations in Downtown Dubai, Mohamed Alabbar, the founder of Emaar, said: “The UAE, and Dubai, inspire hope and optimism and bring together a global community to shape the future. This year’s celebration is a tribute to our nation’s achievements in the past 50 years. It also highlights our leadership’s vision to create a new age of progress through openness and collaboration and Emaar is proud to be part of it.”
A seamless experience awaits guests wishing to access Downtown Dubai on December 31 by using the ‘U by Emaar’ app and its easy-to-use pre-registration process. Guests, including Emaar Boulevard residents and hotel guests, can simply log on to the ‘U by Emaar app’ and follow the straightforward steps to access all Downtown Dubai locations. After successfully registering, they will receive individual QR codes that they can use to gain access to Downtown Dubai on New Year’s Eve.