Dubai: UAE residents can look forward to a long weekend with the new announcement on Tuesday.
UAE announced a weekend change from Thursday-Friday to Saturday-Sunday, effective from January 1, 2022. A transition to a four-and-a half-day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday, and Sunday forming the new weekend.
This in turn gives UAE residents a chance to look forward to a long weekend, with Friday being the current holiday, and Saturday a holiday for New Year as well as the new weekend shift: Saturday and Sunday.
So in effect, UAE residents could get December 31, January 1 and 2 as holidays.