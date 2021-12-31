The UAE is looking forward to 2022 with renewed hope and utmost optimism, and welcoming it with spectacular fireworks and impressive laser, light and drone show as well as live entertainment across the emirates.
Residents are spoilt for choice and everyone can enjoy the events in person – with adherence to precautionary measures. For those who want to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes, Gulf News is bringing live updates from Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower; to the world’s biggest fair, Expo 2020 Dubai; Global Village; Atlantis, The Palm; to Guinness World Record breaking fireworks in the Capital and pyrotechnics show in Abu Dhabi Corniche and Yas Island; all the way to Al Majaz Waterfront and Khorfakkan Beach in Sharjah; and as far as Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.
Follow the live updates here:
Atif Aslam performs at Etihad arena, Yas Island
Sound and light show 'Harmony' enchants audience at Al Wasl Plaza
Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard closed for traffic
Securing celebrations
People await for the Atif Aslam concert at Etihad arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Light and sound show called “Harmony” at the Al Wasl Dome
Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline on New Year's Eve
Early fireworks
It’s already New Year in the Philippines and Dubai’s Global Village welcomed 2022 with its second fireworks of the day. New Year's Eve celebrations at Dubai's favourite multicultural family park are in sync with time zones in eight different countries. First was Australia at 5pm (UAE time) then Philippines at 8pm. Next is Thailand at 9pm, Bangladesh at 10pm, India at 10.30pm and Pakistan at 11pm. A five-minute firework display will happen at midnight (UAE time) and the last one is at 1am, to coincide with New Year in Russia.
Rapturous shows enthrall audience at Al Wasl dome
Eve of wonders
Like in the past years, the most highly-anticipated fireworks display is happening on Burj Khalifa. This year’s celebrations will focus on UAE’s Golden Jubilee, encapsulated in pyrotechnics show titled ‘Eve of Wonders.’ As the clock strikes midnight, the much-anticipated fireworks at the world’s tallest tower will be accompanied by an electrifying laser act synched perfectly to match the choreographed water show at The Dubai Fountain.
Emaar said they used a total of 177,958kg of fireworks with 10,400 firing orders and 1,235 firing directions; and as many as 274 light fixtures plus 60 laser projectors.
Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre hosts DJs
Excitement builds up at Burj Khalifa
Safety reminder
We are few hours away from ringing in the New Year and Dubai is welcoming 2022 in grand style and non-stop merriment. Revellers, however, are reminded to wear face masks and observe social distancing, for their own health and the well-being of others. Authorities earlier said "failure to wear a face mask carries a fine of Dh3,000".
Safety protocols
Residents and tourists who are planning of heading to Downtown Dubai tonight are reminded to register on U by Emaar app. The process is short and straightforward. Security and safety protocols are strictly enforced. Square marks are put in place, indicating only one person is allowed per box to watch the fireworks display on Burj Khalifa.
Expo venue set to enthrall visitors
Celebrations kick off at Al Wasl Plaza
Vibe before the biggest event
Sheikh Mohammed wishes residents Happy New Year
Cleaning and sanitisation
Road closures
Authorities have announced closure of Al Asayel St. towards Burj Khalifa area. Motorists can use these alternative roads: Al Khail Rd., Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd., Al Wasl St., and Jumeirah Road.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has advised the public to take Dubai Metro as it “is the most convenient way to commute in Dubai on New Year’s Eve.”
Timelapse of last sunset of 2021
From Mumbai to Dubai, visitors throng Downtown Dubai
People from across Dubai and outside the UAE have started arriving at Downtown Dubai to witness the world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, light up with spectacular fireworks to ring in the New Year.
Indian couple Amar Mane, 41, and Abhilasha Mane, 38, just arrived from Mumbai yesterday (December 30) and they came to Souk Al Bahar as early as 3pm on Friday. They told Gulf News: “This will be our fist time see live and up close the fireworks display at Burj Khalifa and were are really very excited.”
“We’re very happy to spend the New Year in Dubai – a place that we’ve visited only for the second time – but we’ve always found trendy, futuristic, safe, peaceful and always welcoming,” added Amar, whose wish for 2022 is to get a good job in Dubai and settle here with his family.
People start converging at Expo 2020 Dubai
Rains and COVID-19 prove not to be a dampener for visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai
Watch: People arrive at Expo 2020 Dubai venue to welcome the new year
Dubai: Ensuring safe and smooth travel
Adhere to safety measures
World is ushering in a new year in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, marked by strict safety measures. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority called on UAE residents to adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures and protocols in place over the New Year's Eve celebrations on Friday.
Where to enjoy fireworks
- How to watch New Year's Eve fireworks and drone show at Ain Dubai
- Dubai all set to celebrate New Year’s Eve with 36 fireworks displays at 29 locations and diverse world-class entertainment
- 12-minute fireworks display to light up Ras Al Khaimah skies on NYE
- New Year's Eve in Dubai: 10,000 cameras to monitor traffic, locations hosting celebrations
- New Year's Eve: Here is your complete guide to all fireworks displays across the UAE