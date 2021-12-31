Mohammed Bin Rashid boulevard closed for traffic before New Year fireworks and celebrations at Burj Khalifa. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The UAE is looking forward to 2022 with renewed hope and utmost optimism, and welcoming it with spectacular fireworks and impressive laser, light and drone show as well as live entertainment across the emirates.

Residents are spoilt for choice and everyone can enjoy the events in person – with adherence to precautionary measures. For those who want to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes, Gulf News is bringing live updates from Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower; to the world’s biggest fair, Expo 2020 Dubai; Global Village; Atlantis, The Palm; to Guinness World Record breaking fireworks in the Capital and pyrotechnics show in Abu Dhabi Corniche and Yas Island; all the way to Al Majaz Waterfront and Khorfakkan Beach in Sharjah; and as far as Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

Follow the live updates here:

09:48PM



Atif Aslam performs at Etihad arena, Yas Island

09:41PM



Sound and light show 'Harmony' enchants audience at Al Wasl Plaza

09:20PM



Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard closed for traffic

Mohammed Bin Rashid boulevard closed for traffic before New Year fireworks and celebrations at Burj Khalifa. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Mohammed Bin Rashid boulevard closed for traffic before New Year fireworks and celebrations at Burj Khalifa. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Mohammed Bin Rashid boulevard closed for traffic before New Year fireworks and celebrations at Burj Khalifa. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News View gallery as list

09:06PM



Securing celebrations

08:40PM



People await for the Atif Aslam concert at Etihad arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Abdul Wasay and friends at the Etihad arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, to attend Atif Aslam concert on the New Years night. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News Fahim Hossain and family at the Etihad arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, to attend Atif Aslam concert on the New Years night 2021. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News Basma Rizwan and family at the Etihad arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to attend Atif Aslam concert on the New Years night 2021. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News View gallery as list

08:18PM



Light and sound show called “Harmony” at the Al Wasl Dome

People enjoy a stunning light and sound show called “Harmony” at the Al Wasl Dome at the Expo 2020. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News People enjoy a stunning light and sound show called “Harmony” at the Al Wasl Dome at the Expo 2020. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News People enjoy a stunning light and sound show called “Harmony” at the Al Wasl Dome at the Expo 2020. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News View gallery as list

08:11PM



Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline on New Year's Eve

A view of Burj Khalifa and Downton Dubai on New Year's Eve.

Guests from UK wait in anticipation for New Year fireworks and celebrations at Burj Khalifa. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

08:05PM



Early fireworks

It’s already New Year in the Philippines and Dubai’s Global Village welcomed 2022 with its second fireworks of the day. New Year's Eve celebrations at Dubai's favourite multicultural family park are in sync with time zones in eight different countries. First was Australia at 5pm (UAE time) then Philippines at 8pm. Next is Thailand at 9pm, Bangladesh at 10pm, India at 10.30pm and Pakistan at 11pm. A five-minute firework display will happen at midnight (UAE time) and the last one is at 1am, to coincide with New Year in Russia.

08:01PM



Rapturous shows enthrall audience at Al Wasl dome

07:55PM



Eve of wonders

Like in the past years, the most highly-anticipated fireworks display is happening on Burj Khalifa. This year’s celebrations will focus on UAE’s Golden Jubilee, encapsulated in pyrotechnics show titled ‘Eve of Wonders.’ As the clock strikes midnight, the much-anticipated fireworks at the world’s tallest tower will be accompanied by an electrifying laser act synched perfectly to match the choreographed water show at The Dubai Fountain.

Emaar said they used a total of 177,958kg of fireworks with 10,400 firing orders and 1,235 firing directions; and as many as 274 light fixtures plus 60 laser projectors.

07:30PM



Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre hosts DJs

07:20PM



Excitement builds up at Burj Khalifa

07:13PM



Safety reminder

We are few hours away from ringing in the New Year and Dubai is welcoming 2022 in grand style and non-stop merriment. Revellers, however, are reminded to wear face masks and observe social distancing, for their own health and the well-being of others. Authorities earlier said "failure to wear a face mask carries a fine of Dh3,000".

Dubai Police on ground at #MyDubaiNewYear's locations to ensure safety of everyone and compliance to precautionary measures. Image Credit: Dubai media office

Dubai Police on ground at #MyDubaiNewYear's locations to ensure safety of everyone and compliance to precautionary measures. Image Credit: Dubai media office

06:50PM



Safety protocols

Residents and tourists who are planning of heading to Downtown Dubai tonight are reminded to register on U by Emaar app. The process is short and straightforward. Security and safety protocols are strictly enforced. Square marks are put in place, indicating only one person is allowed per box to watch the fireworks display on Burj Khalifa.

Square marks are placed where one person is allowed to stand to watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks. Image Credit: Angel Tesorero/Gulf News

Expo venue set to enthrall visitors

06:46PM



A Christmas themed lightshow takes place at the Expo 2020. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News A Christmas themed lightshow takes place at the Expo 2020. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News Visitors arrive at the Expo 2020 bringing with them smiles and excitement for the New Year celebrations waiting to take place. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News Visitors arrive at the Expo 2020 bringing with them smiles and excitement for the New Year celebrations waiting to take place. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News A local band welcomes visitors with song and dance at the Expo 2020. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News View gallery as list

06:40PM



Celebrations kick off at Al Wasl Plaza

06:12PM



Vibe before the biggest event

06:01PM



The last sunset of 2021 in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

05:46PM



Residents arrive for New Year fireworks and celebrations at Burj Khalifa. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Huge rush at Dubai mall as residents arrive for New Year fireworks and celebrations at Burj Khalifa. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Residents set themselves up for New Year fireworks and celebrations at Burj Khalifa. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News View gallery as list

05:50PM



Sheikh Mohammed wishes residents Happy New Year

See Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wishes everyone happy New Year

05:45PM



Cleaning and sanitisation

Stage below the majestic Al Wasl dome gets deep cleaning and sanitisation ahead of events and shows planned for the night that will ring in the New Year.

05:41PM



Road closures

Authorities have announced closure of Al Asayel St. towards Burj Khalifa area. Motorists can use these alternative roads: Al Khail Rd., Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd., Al Wasl St., and Jumeirah Road.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has advised the public to take Dubai Metro as it “is the most convenient way to commute in Dubai on New Year’s Eve.”

05:40PM



Timelapse of last sunset of 2021

05:33PM



From Mumbai to Dubai, visitors throng Downtown Dubai

People from across Dubai and outside the UAE have started arriving at Downtown Dubai to witness the world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, light up with spectacular fireworks to ring in the New Year.

Indian couple Amar Mane, 41, and Abhilasha Mane, 38, just arrived from Mumbai yesterday (December 30) and they came to Souk Al Bahar as early as 3pm on Friday. They told Gulf News: “This will be our fist time see live and up close the fireworks display at Burj Khalifa and were are really very excited.”

“We’re very happy to spend the New Year in Dubai – a place that we’ve visited only for the second time – but we’ve always found trendy, futuristic, safe, peaceful and always welcoming,” added Amar, whose wish for 2022 is to get a good job in Dubai and settle here with his family.

Amar Mane, 41, and Abhilasha Mane, 38, tourists from Mumbai Image Credit: Angel Tesorero/Gulf News

05:23PM



People start converging at Expo 2020 Dubai

05:15PM



Rains and COVID-19 prove not to be a dampener for visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai

05:06PM



New Year's Eve celebration at the New Zealand Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai. Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai Cultural performers on the eve of New Year celebrations outside the Brazil Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai. Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai View gallery as list

04:50PM



Watch: People arrive at Expo 2020 Dubai venue to welcome the new year

04:45PM



Dubai: Ensuring safe and smooth travel

04:30PM



Adhere to safety measures