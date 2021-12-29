Ain Dubai is the latest popular destination in Dubai to announce its line-up of New Year’s Eve activities.
Guests will be able to catch the Bluewaters Island fireworks and drone show from the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, along with food and beverage packages.
The festivities will take place on the Ain Dubai Plaza overlooking JBR and the Palm, and will feature performances by DJs, pop-up bars and food stations.
The Bluewaters Drone show will see hundreds of drones light up the Dubai skyline with intricate choreography at 8pm. It can be seen by all guests at the venue and can be viewed from the Plaza.
Don’t miss it!
Tickets start at Dh500 per person. Ain Dubai cabin experiences start at Dh1,500 per person for family cabins, up to Dh67,500 for a VIP Private Cabin. Go online for more details. Organisers are encouraging ticket holders to pick up their packages in advance, starting December 30 from within the Ain Dubai Ticketing Lobby.