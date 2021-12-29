Two Guinness World Records to be attempted with 15,000 firework effects to dazzle the UAE

Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s eve fireworks Image Credit: WAM

The Ras Al Khaimah night sky will light up on December 31 as the emirate attempts two Guinness World Records in a dazzling 12-minute fireworks display that will set off at the stroke of midnight to ring in 2022.

The New Year Eye’s fireworks spectacle will aim to cinch two world records — for the ‘Most Remote Operated Multirotors/Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously’ and the ‘Highest Altitude Multirotor/Drone Firework Display.’

At the centre of this spectacle will be Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island, which will light up with super wide firework displays and pyrotechnic drone performances. With more than 15,000 fireworks effects, 5,000 hours of work, over 130 sea pontoons and a fleet of hundreds of pyrotechnic drones, the display will mark a memorable end to 2021.

Preparations for the big night have been ongoing for months according to event organisers, who state the entire theatre of the fireworks planned will span a 4.7-kilometre stage, with dancing lights performing to the music from one side of the bay to the other.

Ras Al Khaimah fireworks Image Credit: GN Archives

The show itself, which will play out across 12 minutes, will feature extra-large shells, bright and changing colours, unique shapes and more to add drama to the proceedings.

This year’s Ras Al Khaimah News Year’s Eve celebration spans two days, with family-oriented activities commencing from December 30, including the opportunity to go camping with family and friends at dedicated areas.

On December 31, check-in for those camping will commence at 3pm, with gates opening an hour later to welcome visitors to the festival village set up for the night. Visitors will be able to enjoy the festivities from special areas with camping facilities and viewing decks in place.

On-ground amenities include live DJ music, food trucks, a kids’ village, lounge and a dedicated market area. Food trucks by Truckers UAE will also be set up at the venue.

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa will also take to the stage on New Year’s Eve, performing his biggest hits before the fireworks set off. Speaking to Gulf News ahead of his concert, Randhawa was excited about the big night. “I think fans can expect a lot of energy and great music. I’m quite excited to perform and welcome the New Year with a bang in company of my fans. We’ll be performing some of our new songs along with our old gems,” he said.

A spokesperson of the organising committee also spoke about history being attempted on the night.

Ras Al Khaimah fireworks Image Credit: RAK NYE

“RAK NYE 2022 is uniquely positioned to be the best in the region with the bid to win two Guinness World Records. For the first time, we are also offering camping experiences from December 30 for visitors, especially from across the UAE and abroad, to connect with nature, have quality time with family and friends, discover the rich touristic attractions of Ras Al Khaimah, and prepare for the spectacular fireworks display,” the statement read, adding that the event was being organised by following all safety protocols.

Social distancing protocols and other safety guidelines will be in place with visitors required to be masked at all times.

Close to 15,000 parking spaces near the events areas and viewing platforms have also been erected for the weekend.

Tickets for the Concert Village start from Dh100 for one person and Dh170 for two people. Tickets for children from 7-14 years are Dh50 and entry for kids below six is free.

Did you know?

Ras Al Khaimah had welcomed 2021 with a dazzling 10-minute fireworks show that underlined the UAE’s message of hope, peace and achievements. Ras Al Khaimah also made history with the New Year’s Eve Gala of 2020, which won the Guinness World Record titles for the ‘Most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Launching Fireworks Simultaneously’ and the ‘Longest Fireworks Waterfall.’ The emirate also secured two records for the ‘Longest Chain of Fireworks’ and the ‘Longest Straight Line of Fireworks’ with the 2019 New Year’s Eve fireworks as well.

RAK NYE 2022 in numbers

12-minute fireworks display

15,000 fireworks effects planned