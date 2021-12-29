Dubai: Around 10,000 security cameras will monitor traffic and locations hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dubai.
Dubai Police, in collaboration with Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and other departments, has prepared a plan to reduce traffic jams in the emirate.
Major General Abdullah Al Gaithi, director of the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency and head of Events Security Committee at Dubai Police, said the force is all set to implement a comprehensive security plan to secure the New Year’s Eve festivities across Dubai.
Host of services
“Traffic movement will be the major challenge as many people from different nationalities will attend the events. We have prepared all logistic support for the viewers such as first-aid, lost-and-found, guiding visitors and sheltering any children separated from families until they are reunited,” he said.
Dh3,000 fine
He urged people to follow precautionary measures such as wearing masks in both open and closed areas and maintaining social distance. “Dubai Police will impose a Dh3,000 fine for anyone violating the protocol.”
Designated paths, vantage points
There will be three paths to reach Burj Khalifa area, with designated paths for families and bachelors. “From Burj Khalifa metro station, there will be a path for families to the island park and area behind the Burj View for watching fireworks, while bachelors can watch the fireworks from South Ridge,” Maj Gen Al Gaithi said.
The second path will be from the Financial Centre metro station to the Boulevard area.
The third path for people coming from Business Bay metro station.
“There will be fireworks at 29 sites in Dubai. We want everyone to enjoy the events without gathering in a few areas only,” he said.
People can contact Dubai Police via 901 for non-emergencies and 999 for emergencies.