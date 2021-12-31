Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his twitter account to wish everyone a happy New Year amid high optimism about 2022.
“As we bid a farewell to 2021, a year was a full of good things and achievements for the UAE, we welcome 2022 with optimism and readiness and preparation for the best to come. A happy New year to you all and your families. A happy new year to your nations and ours, where goodness, safety, stability and prosperity prevail. A happy New Year to entire mankind,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.