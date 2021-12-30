Everyone can enjoy the events by choosing to go to their favourite spots across the UAE

Dubai Festival City NYE fireworks Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The UAE skies will light up splendidly to ring in the New Year with spectacular fireworks and pyrotechnics show from the world’s tallest tower in Dubai, to Global Village, Expo 2020 and Atlantis, The Palm; to Abu Dhabi Corniche and Yas Island; all the way to Al Majaz Waterfront and Khorfakkan Beach in Sharjah; and as far as Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, and Ajman.

Burj Khalifa grand show

Like in the past years, at the stroke of midnight on December 31, the spectacular pyrotechnics, light and laser extravaganza will light up the night sky in Dubai Downtown. This year’s theme is ‘Eve of Wonders’. Organisers said The Dubai Fountain will come alive, in sync with Burj Khalifa’s impressive pyrotechnics and spectacular light show.

Visitors who want to go to Downtown Dubai on New Year’s Eve must register on U by Emaar app, while those who prefer to stay in the comforts of their homes, can watch the fireworks online or on television. Emaar NYE 2022 will be live-streamed from 8.30pm (UAE time) on mydubainewyear.com.

‘Ball drop’ at Expo 2020 Dubai

People can ring in 2022 in grand style and non-stop merriment at Expo 2020 Dubai as the world’s greatest show will have 13 hours of festivities from 3pm on Friday until 4am the next day.

There will also be twice the fun at the Expo as it will have not one but two fireworks displays. The first will be at midnight and the second one will be three hours later at 3am (Saturday). Not to be missed also is the first ever “ball drop” at Al Wasl Plaza, with 192 country pavilions celebrating the occasion. Entertainment will be led by world-famous DJs.

Burj Al Arab fireworks

The world’s only seven-star iconic hotel have a fireworks display that will run for eight minutes, at midnight on December 31. If you did not book at any of nearby restaurants, the next best and free spot to watch the fireworks will be at Kite Beach. But come early to get a prime spot and don’t forget to wear a face mask, as authorities reminded.

Fancy fireworks

A gala dinner and front row seats to fancy fireworks await those who booked at Atlantis, The Palm. Organisers said the skies above The Royal Beach will turn it into a riot of colour with fancy fireworks.

Family-favourite festivities

Like every year, Dubai’s favourite multicultural family park, will stage spectacular fireworks not just once but eight times. New Year’s Eve celebrations will be in sync with time zones in eight different nations: Australia at 5pm (UAE time); Philippines at 8pm, Thailand at 9pm, Bangladesh at 10pm, India at 10.30pm and Pakistan at 11pm; then a five-minute firework display at midnight and the last one at 1am, to coincide with the New Year in Russia.

More fireworks in Dubai

Authorities said everyone will be spoilt for choice as there are 36 fireworks shows at 29 locations across Dubai. This means, “everyone can enjoy the events without gathering in few areas only.”

Some of the sites include DSF Market at Al Seef, Dubai Festival City Mall, Emirates Golf Club, The Pointe, The Dubai Frame and Town Square. There are also a host of hotels celebrating the arrival of 2022 with fireworks including Park Hyatt Dubai; Jebel Ali Golf & Resort; Four Seasons Resort — Jumeirah; Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel; Bab Al Shams; Address Montgomerie; Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa; Sofitel The Palm Jumeirah; One & Only The Palm Jumeirah; Palazzo Versace — Dubai; Bvlgari Resort & Residences — Dubai; Nshama Town Square Dubai; Jumeirah Golf Estates; Nikki Beach Resort & Spa; Vista Mare, The Palm; Palm Beach, The Palm; and One & Only Royal Mirage.

Fireworks and drone show

Those who would like to go to Bluewaters Island can enjoy fireworks and drone show from the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel. The festivities will take place on Ain Dubai Plaza overlooking JBR and The Palm. The Bluewaters Drone show will see hundreds of drones light up the Dubai skyline with intricate choreography starting at 8pm. There will be complimentary shuttle buses running from 2pm until 2am at Jebel Ali Metro.

Laser, light and fountain show

Over at Dubai Festival City Mall, the popular laser, light and fountain show, Imagine, will take place every hour, starting from 6.05pm until 1am. This will be complemented by fireworks at 9pm and at 12 midnight.

At heritage district

The heritage district of Dubai, Al Seef, located along Dubai Creek will have midnight firework display and drone shows at 8pm and 10.30pm on New Year’s Eve. Merrymakers will also enjoy a picturesque setting with traditional dhows and centuries-old architecture while the waterfront restaurants will provide stunning views of the fireworks with historic Dubai.

Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi

The Capital will attempt to break three Guinness World Records as part of Sheikh Zayed Festival’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, including a 40-minute firework display that will attempt to set records for volume, duration and form. There is also a giant drone show that will light up the skies of Al Wathba. Organisers said: “This will be the first show of its kind and magnitude in the world.”

In total, Abu Dhabi will have seven stunning firework shows, five live concerts, and over 40 citywide promotions this New Year’s Eve

Fireworks will illuminate the sky on the stroke of midnight across the emirate at these locations:

Abu Dhabi Corniche

Stand along the corniche’s eight kilometres of waterfront or take a seat in one of its cafés to catch the dazzling display over the water and downtown.

South Plaza, Al Maryah Island

This free, family event will add dramatic flair to the Island’s musical trio performances from Balqees, Elissa and Hussein Al Jasmi.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island

A firework extravaganza will light up the skies with viewing points across the island.

Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island

It’s a full night of entertainment on Yas, the Waterfront’s cafés, bars, and restaurants make the perfect spot for viewing as the midnight fireworks light up the marina skies.

Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathb

Starting with a mesmerising Drone Show, the Festival will put on a record-breaking firework display, coordinating with the dancing fountain. The event is ticketed, with the drone show starting at 11.30pm.

Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

Watch from the comfort of your seat as breathtaking fireworks rise above the enormous stadium in this free, family event.

Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra

Adding to Al Dhafra’s already dramatic scenery, watch as the fireworks burst over the desert landscapes.

Celebrations at hotels

Hotels across Abu Dhabi have also lined up several celebrations for New Year’s Eve. Authorities, however, reminded attendees “to adhere to the precautionary procedures and social distancing measures. All attendees must present their Alhosn Green Pass and present a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of arriving at any event. Temperature checks will be carried out at entry, and face masks are mandatory across the city.”

Rocking New Year at RAK

Two new Guinness World Record-breaking fireworks displays are set along the 4.7-kilometre area between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village in Ras Al Khaimah. Aside from the fireworks display, there will also be pyrodrones, lights, colours and shapes. The 12-minute pyrotechnic spectacle will try to break two world records, including the Most Remote Operated Multirotors / Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously and the Highest Altitude Multirotor / Drone Firework Display. Gates will open at 4pm.

Meanwhile, Indian singer Guru Randhawa is all set to rock out with fans against the backdrop of a massive fireworks display. Check-in on the camping site starts by 3pm on December 31.

Shows in Sharjah

Both Al Majaz Waterfront and Khor Fakkan Beach will have a 10-minute-long firework display on New Year’s Eve. Both venues have a number of dining spots for those who want front row seats for the display. For skygazers, there is an overnight camping at Mleiha Archaeological Centre.

Fireworks in Ajman