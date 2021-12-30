Around 162 traffic patrols will be monitoring and regulating traffic in all areas of Sharjah and at all intersections within the emirate, as well as on the highways, during New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Image Credit:

Sharjah: Around 162 police patrols will be deployed all across Sharjah to ensure the public adheres to COVID-19 precautionary measures on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. There will also be maritime rescue patrols to monitor the beaches during the weekend holidays. In addition, security will be enhanced at all locations that witness large gatherings of people.

Sharjah Police today issued an advisory to the public to follow all precautionary measures during New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day while on the beaches, in the desert and at all other venues for celebrations and gatherings.

Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, chaired a meeting to discuss Sharjah Police General Command’s readiness to ensure security and a smooth flow of traffic. Sharjah Police officials representatives from various other government departments attended the meeting.

Brigadier Abdullah bin Amer stressed Sharjah Police’s readiness to welcome the New Year through a comprehensive security and traffic plan.

He said that around 162 traffic patrols will be monitoring and regulating traffic in all areas and at all intersections within the emirate, as well as on the highways leading to the eastern region of the emirate and ensuring the application of the necessary precautionary and preventive measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brigadier Abdullah bin Amer urged the public to abide by all precautionary and preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, in accordance with the protocols issued by the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah, and to cooperate with police personnel and adhere to traffic rules and instructions.

