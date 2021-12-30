Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced that public parking spaces across the city will be free of charge on Friday and Saturday on the occasion of New Year’s Eve and New Year.
However, parking will not be free in certain areas including Al Hisn Street (Bank Street), Al Shuwaiheen, Al Shoyouk, Corniche Street, Qays Ibn Abi Sa’sa’ah Street (Bird Market) in Al Jubail and Central Souq parking spaces in Al Majaz. The municipality urged all motorists to use parking spaces properly during the holiday to avoid fines.
The paid parking system will resume on Sunday, January 2.
Sharjah Municipality has also announced that the new timings for paid parking due to the change in official weekends will be effective from Saturday to Thursday from 8am to 10pm.
Parking will be free on Fridays, except for those paid parking zones where fees are applicable on all days of the week, including Fridays and holidays, and which are identified by blue parking information signs.