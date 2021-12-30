Abu Dhabi:- Parking in Abu Dhabi will be free of charge during the New Year Holday holiday from Saturday, January 1, 2022 to 7:59am on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Additionally, the Mussafah Industrial area parking lot M18 will also be free of charge during the official holiday.
In an announcement on Thursday, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, called upon the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block the traffic flow. It also urged the public to adhere to the regulations regarding the resident permit parking spaces from 9m to 8am.
Darb toll gates
According to the announcement the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the official holiday on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Toll gate charges will resume on Sunday, January 2, 2022 during the usual peak hours from 7am to 9am, and from 5pm to 7pm.
ITC’s Customer’s Happiness Centres will be closed during the official holiday on Saturday, and will resume working on Monday, January 3, 2022. Customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services online using ITC’s website: www.itc.gov.ae, Darbi and Darb websites and apps.
Additionally, customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 around the clock.
Bus service
ITC stated that the public bus services will operate based on the unified schedule throughout the week and according to the recent improvements of the public transport network. Ferry services will also continue between Jebel Al Dhanna Port and Dalma Island and between Saadiyat and Al Aliah Islands according to the current schedule.