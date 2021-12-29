Dubai will have 36 fireworks shows at 29 locations on the New Year's Eve across the emirate. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Government of Dubai on Wednesday announced precautionary measures for New Year’s Eve celebrations in the emirate and urged members of the public to stringently follow COVID-19 guidelines to protect themselves and the community.

The guidelines that are being enforced to safeguard the health and well-being of citizens, residents and visitors include wearing face masks and observing social distancing. Failure to wear a face mask carries a fine of Dh3,000.

Dubai’s New Year’s Eve festivities will reinforce confidence and trust among residents and tourists by showcasing the city as one of the safest destinations in the world and also contribute to accelerating the current momentum across the tourism ecosystem and the wider economy, supported by the success of Expo 2020 Dubai.

As the city prepares to stage a memorable show for residents and visitors to enjoy, Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) and Dubai Calendar have rounded up the best ways in which residents and visitors can join in the citywide celebrations to ring in the New Year.

Mesmerising fireworks and drone shows

To celebrate both the UAE’s Golden Jubilee and New Year’s Eve, the Eve of Wonders At Burj Khalifa will present a dazzling show unlike anything that has been seen before. As the clock strikes midnight, the much-anticipated fireworks at the world’s tallest tower will be accompanied by an electrifying laser act synched perfectly to match the choreographed water show at The Dubai Fountain.

Non-stop excitement

For non-stop excitement before the countdown to midnight, NYE at Expo 2020 Dubai includes unlimited fun, festivities and fireworks for the entire family. Spearheading the entertainment will be top international DJs Armin Van Burren and Dimitri Vegas. Visitors can also watch a musical extravaganza at Al Wasl Plaza before the grand finale of two displays of dazzling pyrotechnics.

For a more authentic experience, Dubai’s heritage district of Al Seef, located by the historic waters of the Dubai Creek offers a truly picturesque setting with traditional dhows and centuries-old architecture. The 70 waterfront restaurants in the district, such as ILA and Skafos, provide stunning views of the fireworks, providing old-world charm this New Year’s Eve.

Drone show

To mark the onset of 2022, the night sky above Dubai will be illuminated with a drone show at 8:00pm and 10:30pm on New Year’s Eve. The incredible aerial spectacle will see hundreds of drones dancing across the sky to create beautiful patterns and illusions. Performed at Bluewaters and The Beach opposite JBR, this magical visual show, which can be seen from one of the many restaurants and eateries in the area, promises to be an unforgettable night.

Outdoor fun

La Mer is a great choice for anyone looking to combine the best of outdoor fun with New Year’s Eve festivities. Ideal for families, little ones can jump around Hawa, La Mer’s outdoor trampoline park, or slip and slide all day long at one of the city’s best water parks, Laguna. There’s also the chance to interact with two of the incredible Dubai Lights installations, Lightbattle X, from the artists Joost van Bergen, Dirk Schlebusch and Onne Walsmit, where the faster you cycle the more you’ll be rewarded with a flood of colours; and botany-inspired laser show, Rhizome, complete with relaxing soundtrack from artists Tom and Lien Dekyvere. With beachside chalets, day beds and watersports galore, it’s wise to come early to enjoy a full day of fun before the evening’s fireworks and festivities begin.

36 fireworks at 29 locations

The celebrations will also feature a total of 36 fireworks shows at 29 locations across the emirate. You can catch breathtaking displays at the following locations: DSF Market at Al Seef, Dubai Festival City Mall, Global Village, Atlantis The Palm, Burj Al Arab, Emirates Golf Club, The Pointe, The Dubai Frame and Town Square. There are also a host of hotels celebrating the arrival of 2022 with fireworks including Park Hyatt Dubai; Jebel Ali Golf & Resort; Four Seasons Resort — Jumeirah; Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel; Bab Al Shams; Address Montgomerie; Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa; Sofitel The Palm Jumeirah; One & Only The Palm Jumeirah; Palazzo Versace — Dubai; Bvlgari Resort & Residences — Dubai; Nshama Town Square Dubai; Jumeirah Golf Estates; Nikki Beach Resort & Spa; Vista Mare, The Palm; Palm Beach, The Palm; and One & Only Royal Mirage.

Unique experiences

Offering something totally different, Topgolf Dubai’s festivities invites golf fans to cap off the year in style with a Private Suite Experience for 30 friends and family. From 9:00pm, Dubai’s ultimate entertainment destination will throw a celebration unlike any other with a winning combination of golf, gourmet food and a dazzling display of fireworks at midnight.

Ain Dubai

Those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle for a more intimate New Year’s experience should book a private cabin at the recently opened Ain Dubai at Bluewaters Island. From 8:00pm until the clock strikes midnight, the world’s largest and highest observation wheel will let you admire the fireworks and drone displays hosted across the city, including Burj Khalifa at Downtown Dubai to Atlantis, The Palm at Palm Jumeirah.

Take to water

Or take to the water and watch the festivities from aboard an RTA Abra or Ferry, with boats departing from a number of locations with front row seats for the fireworks displays at Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Festival City, and JBR and Bluewaters. Boats leave from a number of locations, visit the RTA website for more details and times.

Hatta Honey festival

If you’re looking for something special during the day, from 9.00am to 8.00pm from 27-31 December, the sixth edition of the Hatta Honey Festival will put the spotlight on one of the UAE’s oldest industries. Showcasing beekeepers from across the emirates, visitors to the Festival can learn all about beekeeping, honey and ways to distinguish between different products.

Decadent dining

For a combination of electric music, an array of delectable dishes and stunning views of the Burj Khalifa pyrotechnics and fountain shows from 7:00pm onwards, people can head to Sparkles & Sneakers NYE at Time Out Market. This grand celebration with exclusive menus from 18 of the city’s best home-grown eateries including Pickl, Masti and Reif promises an unmissable culinary extravaganza for friends and family.

The London Project

Perched at the base of the record-breaking Ain Dubai, New Year’s Eve at The London Project offers guests a night to remember. Starting at 7:00pm, culinary delicacies such as tomato tartare sprinkled with caviar, oysters and truffle ravioli will be complemented by a buzzing soundtrack from DJ Lunga and completed by spectacular midnight fireworks.

Also offering an opportunity to kick-start the New Year’s Eve in style is the Birds of Paradise-themed party at Sushi Samba, the Palm Jumeriah’s newest hotspot from 8:00pm. With an appetising menu of Japanese favourites, Brazilian bites and Peruvian platters, this eatery will offer unbeatable views of the fireworks and chart-topping tunes to toast the beginning of 2022.

For over-the-top Studio 54 style vibes, head to Amazonico’s Jungle Fever for a glitter-filled soirée. Commencing at 9:30pm, dance the night away to a mix of DJ-spun tracks and Latin percussionists while the menu reflects the gastronomic heritage of the Amazon region including tropical sushi and the freshest raw seafood to carefully sourced grilled meats and ﬁsh.

Seven Sisters

Promising a Great Gatsby-themed soirée, New Year’s Eve at Seven Sisters fuses upbeat music from resident DJ Rony, delectable food and serene water views of the Dubai Canal. Delicious short ribs with miso, rock shrimp tempura, crispy soft shell crab and tuna ceviche are just some of the delicious offerings on their appetising menu while the venue’s retro-tropical interiors and uplifting music make it the best place to celebrate the new year.

BBQ

To mark the beginning of 2022, fans can feast on modern eastern cuisine at BB Chic New Year 2022, while being entertained by a live band and talented DJ. Starting at 9:00pm, with a Glam & Glitz dress code, this most-loved DIFC brasserie promises an expansive à la carte offering of delicious bites, baos, bowls and BBQ to fuel your dance moves for the ideal New Year’s Eve festivities.

Musical performances

For an unforgettable night of musical entertainment let Robbie Williams entertain you at Atlantis The Palm, as the British star performs a 70-minute set of classics including Angels and Rock DJ. Guests can choose to make it an extra special night by dining beforehand. The celebrations will feature an attempt to break a Guinness World Record with a 55,000 flute glass pyramid.

Dubai Opera

Be transported to the Roaring 20s at Dubai Opera for a magical evening featuring music, feasting and fireworks including a performance from internationally acclaimed dance duo Jasmine and Aaron of Britain’s Got Talent fame. Best of all, before the clock strikes 12, you will be escorted to the promenade to witness the world-famous Burj Khalifa fireworks from one of the most coveted spots in the city.

Arabic music lovers will love the gala celebration at the Festival Arena at Dubai Festival City Mall for New Year’s Eve with Najwa Karam and Nassif Zeytoun. From 10:00pm, best-selling artist with over 60 million records sold worldwide Lebanese singer Najwa Karam and Syrian sensation and winner of the show Star Academy Arab World, Nassif Zeytoun takes to the stage to bid farewell to 2021 in style.

International DJ sets

For a night under the stars at the city’s favourite beachfront entertainment destination, New Year’s Eve at Zero Gravity Dubai has a line-up of world-class musicians to bid goodbye to 2021. From 8:00pm, DJ MK and the Disciples will be on hand to provide the upbeat tempo as you indulge in a lavish buffet laid out under the fireworks-filled sky.

For an electronic dance music extravaganza, Soho Garden’s New Year’s Eve is offering techno music fans the choice of four fun-filled stages with entertainment from the best DJs and musical talents from around the world from 8:00pm until late. Dance your way into 2022 with the choice of sets from German DJ Stephan Bodzin, hip-hop and house hits from Mathame and Rampa vs & ME and DJ Lehar, while artist Michael Bibi will be spinning his top tunes like Whispers In The Wind.

DJ Roger

From 8:00pm onwards, Grammy Award-winning DJ Roger Sanchez will take over the decks at Dubai’s iconic waterside entertainment and dining hotspot Barasti Beach for an exciting celebration to ring in the New Year. With house hits like Hella Good and Another Chance, the world-famous DJ will provide the perfect party atmosphere to welcome 2022.

Solarado

Savour New Year’s Eve with Solarado as guests dress to the nines for an unmissable party at Soho Garden’s brand new outpost on the rooftop of Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall. Catch the talented DJ duo Mark Richards and James Eliot, collectively known as Solardo, raise the roof with their dance music beats. The newly-unveiled venue has a spacious indoor-outdoor feel with the same iconic vibe, trendy tunes and appetising bites, complete with views of the glittering Palm Jumeirah fireworks as the clock strikes 12.

For a night made for tastemakers and rule breakers, Papa Dubai, an urban playground of avant-garde cocktails, world-class cuisine and irresistible beats, is welcoming internationally-acclaimed DJs Liva K and Newman (I Love) from 8:00pm. With a series of surprise performances throughout the night and scrumptious food served, Papa Dubai guarantees to end 2021 with a bang.

Those who prefer alfresco dining by the beach can enjoy DJ Fabien Koufach at February 30, Palm West Beach’s waterfront eatery at 9:00pm. Set against a soundtrack of house music hits, diners can choose from a special set menu that features flavour-packed platters of flamed king crab, uramaki rolls, avocado tempura and truffle and burrata pizza before taking to the sandy dance floor at midnight to watch the skies light up with Dubai Marina’s dazzling fireworks show.

Glamorous masquerade balls & gala dinners

The Black and White Gala at Jumeirah Golf Estates promises an evening of live entertainment and a lavish dinner spread, followed by awe-inspiring fireworks. From 7:00pm, the family-friendly event invites guests to relish tasty dishes served in the courtyard before being enthralled by a breathtaking act featuring talented acrobats and end the celebrations with an impressive pyrotechnics show at the Fire Terrace and Nassau restaurant.

For the first time ever in Dubai, the Address Dubai Marina welcomes the Night of the Mask to mark the end of 2021. From 8:30pm, this conceptual evening of intrigue, which has been a big hit in cities like Venice, Paris, New York and Monte-Carlo promises elaborate costumes, over-the-top decor and decadent dining that highlights the fashion, arts, music and heritage of cities from all over the world.

New Year’s Eve at Habtoor Grand Resorts has created a choice of special festivities to suit all tastes. Starting at 8:00pm, there will be a glitz and glamour culinary soirée that includes a performance by a five-piece live band, while those looking for a more exclusive affair should head up to the hotel’s 25th floor to the Grand Club Lounge to enjoy uninterrupted vistas of the pyrotechnics while you relish delicious canapés.

To ring in the New Year in style, expect top-notch hospitality and a decadent gala dinner for NYE at Nikki Beach Dubai. From 9:00pm, Nikki Beach Dubai is pulling all stops to ensure you have the time of your life in the final hours of 2021. The all-white beachside retreat invites guests to dance the night away at the poolside or the beach, as the DJ spins international chart-topping tunes. Guests can enjoy watching Dubai’s fireworks-filled sky while tucking into delectable food platters featuring the venue’s signature bites.

For those that enjoy world-class entertainment, scrumptious food and lots of unexpected surprises, the Masquerade Ball at Palmito Garden at JA The Resort has it all. The decadent themed evening will include an alfresco buffet dinner, accompanied by music from a live band, pop-up fire-show performances and a DJ set accompanied by an engaging saxophonist and fireworks.

The family-friendly White Party at Rixos Premium Dubai will be a tasteful affair of live entertainment, a lavish buffet, and dazzling views of fireworks across JBR, The Palm and Ain Dubai. With the event starting at 7:00pm, to fuel the festivities, there will be a massive dinner spread, which includes everything from international bites to seafood delights so guests can dance to trendy tunes by resident DJs and be mesmerised by the world-class performers.

Emirates Golf Club

Those looking for old-school glamour should head to the lush lawns of Emirates Golf Club for their gala dinner celebrations from 8:00pm. This beautiful outdoor venue will host a special The Beatles tribute act and a talented DJ, during a sit-down dinner featuring delectable dishes before the glittering fireworks at midnight.

Retail stores