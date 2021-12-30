Officials of Ras Al Khaimah Police during a meeting to discuss preparations for New Year celebrations in the emirate. Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: As many as 100 police patrols will be deployed on all the vital roads and intersections of Ras Al Khaimah to enhance security and safety and ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the New Year holidays, police said. All preventive measures prepared by the Civil Defence Department will also be in place to deal with emergencies.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that all preparations have been completed to usher in the New Year, through integration with strategic partners in the emirate. All precautionary measures have been out in place in order to ensure the security, health and safety of all individuals and segments of society in light of the exceptional circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More patrols will be deployed at all tourist spots and major sites to instantly respond to emergencies, Major General Al Nuaimi said. He added that 100 traffic and security patrols have been allocated to secure all New Year events and to ensure smooth flow of traffic on all internal roads as well as highways of the emirate.

Following precautionary measures

Major General Al Nuaimi appealed to all members of the society to adhere to laws and regulations and follow the precautionary measures and directives issued by the authorities to maintain public safety. The public has been urged to follow the official social media accounts of Ras Al Khaimah Police to stay updated on all alerts and instructions that will be posted by the authorities during the New Year’s Eve-New Year period. He pointed out that public should contact 999 for emergencies only and 901 for all non-emergency cases.