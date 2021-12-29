Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi on Wednesday announced safety protocols for hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations in the emirate, aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.
The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi sent a circular to hotel and tourism establishments, event organisers and venue owners, outlining the new guidelines:
1. Use the Green Pass protocols
2. Implement EDE tests and temperature checks.
3. Enforce mandatory wearing of face masks
4. Negative PCR test no more than 96 hours old is required
5. Operate the site to not exceed 60% of the capacity.
6. Adhere to physical distancing measures (1.5 metres)
7. Define a clear entry/exit process for the site.
8. Sanitisers to be provided.
9. Conduct regular disinfection and sanitisation.
10. Form workforces from the concerned organising entity to ensure compliance with all specified procedures.
11. Families are allowed to sit together without the need for physical distancing.
“Please note that the above-mentioned establishments will be checked by DCT Abu Dhabi’s inspectors to verify compliance with these instructions. We hope that you will abide by what we have mentioned avoiding any legal measures that will be taken against offenders according to the legislation in force,” the DCT circular said.