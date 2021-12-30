Burj Khalifa Metro Station will be closed from 10pm on December 31 to 6am on January 1

The Dubai skyline. Extensive plans have been put in place by RTA and Dubai Police to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in and around Downtown Dubai this New Year's Eve. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced temporary closures of certain roads to ensure smooth movement of revellers on New Year’s Eve on December 31.

Authorities have already rolled out a comprehensive plan to ensure public health and safety as well as a smooth flow of traffic around the Downtown Area for the gala event. Dubai Police and RTA have also mapped out a detailed traffic plan to ensure smooth traffic flow in the vicinity of Burj Khalifa.

44 sign boards

Maitha Bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA said the plan will focus on public transport services provided by RTA, in cooperation with Dubai Police, Emaar and strategic partners. There will be 44 sign boards to guide the public in the Burj Khalifa area.

Public buses

The use of public transport is highly advised on New Year’s Eve and New Year. RTA has allocated 170 buses free of charge to transport visitors from the event venue to Metro stations, in addition to designating taxi parking spots in each of the parking lots of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Musallah Al Eid hall in Al Mankhool and Al Wasl Club.

Dubai Metro

The Red and Green Lines of Dubai Metro will be in operation from 8am on Friday (December 31) to 2.15am on Sunday (January 2).

Trams will be operational from 9am on Friday (December 31) to 1am on Sunday (January 2, 2022).

RTA has urged the public to call 8009090 for any enquiry.

Road closures at a glance:

On December 31, Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed between 4pm and 7pm. Adai urged the public who have reservations in the area or at Dubai Mall to arrive before 4pm.

Lower deck of Financial Centre Road and Al Sukuk Street will be closed by 8pm.

Al Asayel Street will be closed at 4pm and will only be open for buses and emergency vehicles.

Mustaqbal Road will be closed gradually from Zabeel Second and Al Meydan Street side between 4pm and 8pm.

Burj Khalifa Metro Station will be closed between 10pm on December 31, 2021, and 6am on January 1, 2022.