Dubai: Dubai Municipality has prepared a comprehensive plan to secure the New Year’s Eve celebrations at multiple sites across the city, in coordination with different government entities, the civic body said in a statement today.
Supervisory specialists from different departments of the municipality will be carrying out intensive inspection campaigns. As many as 102 inspectors will be deployed at the celebration sites to ensure adherence to health and safety measures. The inspectors will also be deployed at shopping centres, food establishments, hotels, parks and beaches.
The plan also includes more than 100 inspectors and supervisors outside the celebration sites and areas close to those sites.
Smart platforms of Dubai Municipality will be used for monitoring purposes, focusing on the sites near the celebration areas.
The monitoring process will be carried out through investigation for 24x7 shifts, monitoring of locations and institutions and conducting field evaluations prior to and after the New Year’s Eve celebrations.
The civic body has urged owners and developers of various institutions to refer to the circulars and awareness campaigns on precautionary measures and vowed to take immediate response upon receiving complaints.