Abu Dhabi: National Ambulance is set to support the Northern Emirates as it welcomes the New Year. Ambulance crew will be stationed at all vital locations in five emirates — Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al-Khaimah and Fujairah — in order to ensure public safety. National Ambulance will also be supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s fireworks displays for an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records.
Fourteen emergency vehicles and a team of 35 emergency personal will be deployed at Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island to support the New Year Eve’s celebrations and accompanying activities. The fireworks show will feature two record-breaking attempts: The ‘Most Remote Operated Multirotors/Drones Launching Fireworks Simultaneously’ and the ‘Highest Altitude Multirotor/Drone Fireworks Display’.
Read more
- Free parking and no toll charges in Abu Dhabi during New Year holiday
- 162 police patrols to monitor Sharjah motorists during New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
- Free parking in many areas of Sharjah on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
- New Year's Eve: Here is your complete guide to all fireworks displays across the UAE
On this occasion, Ahmed Al Hajeri, the CEO of National Ambulance, said: “It’s a great honour to be supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s New Year’s celebrations, an event that showcases the UAE to the world. We are here to support the success of this event and ensure that the public can share the joy safely. We do urge the public to continue to remain vigilant during the celebrations and observe all the COVID-19 precautionary measures, such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and maintaining hand hygiene.”
National Ambulance provide urgent pre-hospitalisation care in the Northern Emirates, which can be requested through the dedicated 998 emergency ambulance number and the NA998 mobile application.