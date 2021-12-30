Dubai: In keeping with the government’s decision with regard to the new work week, starting January 2, 2022, Global Village in Dubai — the UAE’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment — will have three days of extended operating hours instead of the earlier two.
Family Day has been moved to Tuesday from Monday, when Global Village is reserved exclusively for ladies and families. The spectacular weekly fireworks will be held every Friday and Saturday at 9pm.
The new operating hours at the park are: Sunday to Wednesday, 4pm to 12am; and Thursday to Saturday, 4pm to 1am.
Global Village continues to celebrate the festive season until January 8, 2022, as it hosts Russian Christmas at the Russia Pavilion.
For more information, visit: www.globalvillage.ae or download the Global Village app.