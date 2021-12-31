Jungho Hahn

This year has been a roller-coaster ride for my family and me. Getting married, expecting a baby and moving in to a new house were some of the highlights of my life this year. I can only expect and hope for the best for my family’s health and protection during these trying times and prosperity for my company. I will take all the things that I have learned this year to move forward to 2022. We pray for the safety and healing for all the people in the world who are suffering and are far away from their families. We wish everyone a prosperous New Year and bountiful of blessings.