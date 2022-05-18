Dubai: A group of students enjoyed a boat trip organised by Dubai Police to familiarise the riders with the force’s duties and responsibilities.
Dubai Police’s community-based initiative ‘Positive Spirit’, in cooperation with the Ports Police Station, recently arranged the fun-filled day trip for pupils of Jumeirah Kindergarten.
Lieutenant Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Director of the Maritime Rescue Department at the Ports Police Station, and Fatima Buhujair, the ‘Positive Spirit’ Initiative Coordinator, accompanied the children on a fun and safe boat tour, to raise awareness among children about the important role Dubai Police play in society.
“The initiative is in line with engaging members of the public of all ages in activities and programs that address cultural and social values and raise their awareness of security and safety issues,” Buhujair said in a statement.