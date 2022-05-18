Fujairah: Fujairah Police have launched an awareness campaign for e-scooter riders after a spate of accidents involving e-scooters in areas not designated for such vehicles.
The campaign titled ‘Traffic safety for e-scooter riders’ started at the beginning of this month and will continue for three months.
The campaign is being conducted within the framework of Federal Traffic Council and Traffic Coordination, to raise traffic awareness among all segments of society. This is part of the larger strategy of the Ministry of Interior and Fujairah Police to make roads safer for all.
The campaign aims to promote the concept of traffic safety for e-scooter riders and calls for banning their use on the main roads and between vehicles randomly because of the dangers they pose to users and others on the road. The campaign also aims to ensure the safety of youths who use these vehicles and seeks to warn minors who are not legally allowed to ride them.
Colonel Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department in Fujairah, said that e-scooter riders are more vulnerable to risks of accidents and injuries due to their lack of safety parameters and the difficulty of controlling these vehicles.
Colonel Al Dhanhani called on e-scooter riders to adhere to traffic regulations and laws, to ride only in the designated lanes, if any, and to abide by security and safety instructions, such as wearing of helmets and reflective jackets at night, and to leave sufficient distance between vehicles.
First Lieutenant Moza Abdul Salam Al Darmaki, Director of the Traffic Awareness and Media Branch at Fujairah Police, also explained the importance of the various health-safety awareness programmes adopted by the authorities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, disseminated through text messages, social media platforms, lectures and educational workshops.