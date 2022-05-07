Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, on Saturday launched the ‘Second Unified Awareness Campaign' across the UAE regarding ‘Traffic safety for e-scooter users’.
The campaign calls for the use of electric bicycles or e-scooters in the paths designated for them, with mandatory wearing of helmets, knee bumpers and reflective clothing (phosphorescent), especially while riding at night.
Major General Mohammed Saif Al Zafeen, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations, and Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, said: ‘’In our campaigns, we are keen to enhance awareness for all road users, including this category of electric bike users.”
He added that in the interest of their safety of people, the ministry is sharing awareness messages through the campaign alongside field work by the police patrols to ensure that the users of these bikes adhere to traffic instructions.
Multilingual drive
Maj Gen Al Zafin said the campaign is launched in coordination with traffic and patrol departments in the country, and safety authorities in the public and private sectors, with the aim of reaching the largest segment of society, by broadcasting awareness messages in three different languages, Arabic, English and Urdu (Hindi) through social media, as well as lectures and awareness workshops throughout the country.