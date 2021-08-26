Ajman: The transport authority in Ajman has announced that it will provide e-scooters to visitors to the emirate’s parks as part of its ‘Explore’ programme. The service can also be used for recreational purposes in the tourist areas of Al Safiya, Al Alam Park and Ajman Corniche.
The ‘Explore’ app is available on iOS and Android platforms for free download and registration.
Ajman Public Transportation Authority’s Public Transport and Licensing Agency said that this service falls within its objectives to expand its services and facilitate movement within the emirate’s tourist areas.
Sami Ali Al Jallaf, executive director of the Public Transport and Licensing Agency, said the service is part of the authority’s aim to support the vision of Ajman 2021 in building a green economy. Al Jallaf further said that the launch of the e-scooter project was aimed at enhancing a flexible mobility system in the emirate, where such a mode of transport can be used for the purpose of transportation as well as recreation.
Read more
While sharing details about the e-scooters, he said that the maximum speed of these vehicles will not exceed 25km/hr and only users who are at least 16 years old will be allowed to use them. Moreover, these e-scooters must be operated only in the designated areas and the rider must wear a yellow jacket, helmet and other safety accessories. Only one person will be allowed to ride an e-scooter at a time.
Fines for rule violations while riding these e-scooters range from Dh300 to Dh500.