The Dubai Water Canal, is an iconic waterway project, costing Dh2.7-billion ($730 million). It was officially opened on November 9, 2016.
The project realises a dream of reviving the legendary Dubai Creek that in ancient times flew all the way to Arabian Gulf passing through what is now Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai.
Dubai Water Canal is a prominent urban and tourist landmark in the city. It has a positive impact on tourism in Dubai.
The extension stretching from Ras Al Khor to the Arabian Gulf is 12-kilometres long and was built at a cost of Dh3.7 billion, which includes the 3.2-km second phase of the canal from Shaikh Zayed road to Jumeirah Bay Island built at a cost of Dh2.7 billion.
The canal, which ranges from 80 metres to 120 metres in width, stretches from the Business Bay, crosses the Sheikh Zayed Road, passes Safa Park, Al Wasl Road and Jumeirah 2, terminates at the Arabian Gulf.
Dubai Holding built the first phase of the Water Canal at the cost of Dh1 billion, while the Roads and Transport Authority in association with Meraas and Meydan executed the second phase.
As part of development of the area adjoining the canal, Dubai Holding builds ‘Marasi Business Bay.’
The development will boast the longest promenade in the UAE, spanning 12 kilometre, featuring water homes, floating restaurants, retail outlets and five palm-lined marinas.
The project also features the region’s first purpose-built yachting destination with floating restaurants and cafes, alongside onshore boutique shopping and entertainment facilities.
The ‘Marasi Business Bay’ project on the banks of the canal creates a new tourist attraction for Dubai.
The Canal has three flyovers. A 16-lane, 570-metre long flyover was built on Shaikh Zayed Road. A 6-lane Al Wasl Road bridge, along with a three-lane ramp from Al Athar Road to Hadiqa Street. And a six-lane Jumeirah Road bridge.
The 3.2-kilometre-long canal serves as the final segment of the Dubai Creek extension, terminating in the Arabian Gulf via Al Safa, Al Wasl and Jumeirah 2
The project provides 80,000 square metres of public facilities, including 6-kilometer of walkway, a 3-kilometer long jogging track and 12 kilometres of cycling tracks apart from other leisure amenities and shopping experiences.
The canal offers venue for marine transport, connecting the historic areas of Deira and Bur Dubai through the extended waterway of Dubai Creek, Business Bay and Dubai Water Canal.
You can tour the Dubai Water Canal using water taxis and Dubai Ferry travelling from Al Ghubaiba to Marina Mall, Al Jaddaf, Business Bay to Jumeirah.
