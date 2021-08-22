Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has achieved a new Guinness World Record by staging an awareness event that attracted the biggest number of participating nationalities worldwide, attracting individuals representing 75 countries.
The event was titled ‘The Largest Number of Nationalities Assembled in Construction Safety Session’. RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency held the occupational safety event in collaboration with its partners on the Shindagha Roads Corridor (Infinity Bridge) project.
The Guinness team was present at the event, which was held in full compliance with the precautionary measures set out by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management for coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Safety first
Maitha Bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said: “We are committed to the principle that people’s safety takes precedence over all other construction and maintenance considerations. We attach huge importance to promoting the occupational health and safety practices across the agency’s operations at all times while protecting our employees, partners and the community around us.”
She added: “The Traffic and Roads Agency is proud of ensuring the health and safety of all personnel involved in road projects. It firmly believes in the importance of instilling a culture of safety in all projects at all levels. Given the current situation of the pandemic, there is a greater emphasis on maintaining the safety of the entire project team.
“RTA is keen to engage with reputable international consultants and contractors in studying, designing, constructing, operating and maintaining road and infrastructure projects. We are committed to observing the highest standards of occupational health and safety at construction sites.”