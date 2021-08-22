1 of 14
WEEK OF FUN TIMES: Have a few days left before you head on back to school? Check out all these fun things to do.
EGGSPECTATION: Your mini-MasterChef is going to enjoy this activity; he or she can decorate their own pancakes this summer for an especially delicious morning treat. Besides this, teachers heading over to Eggspectation get complimentary French toast for that much-needed energy boost. DETAILS: The kids’ pancake offer stands at Dh30. Teachers must carry a valid id until September 1 to avail the deal.
AL JADDAF ROTANA SUITE HOTEL: Get in a staycation before schools reopen with the Stay and Splash package. When you stay here, you get four tickets to Laguna Waterpark Dubai free. DETAILS: The deal, which starts at Dh545, runs until September 30. For bookings call +971 4 596 2222 or email aljaddaf.hotel@rotana.com
THE GREEN PLANET: Say hello to the newborn Cotton-top Tamarin twins at Dubai’s indoor rainforest. The critically endangered monkeys that weigh less than a kilo are usually found in in the northwest corner of Colombia. The Green Planet is helping conservation efforts with a breeding programme. DETAILS: Entry to The Green Planet starts at Dh89.
CINEMA AKIL: Introduce your young one to a classic, ‘Back to the Future’, this week at AlSerkal Avenue. Follow the journey of Marty McFly who is sent accidently into the past where he must ensure his mum and dad fall in love with each other before he’s wiped out of existence. DETAILS: Tickets to the shows, which run at 7pm and 9.30pm from August 23-26, cost Dh56.50.
FOLLY BY NICK AND SCOTT: Learn a new skill that’s sure to be a hit with the whole family at one of Madinat Jumeirah's top restaurants, folly by Nick and Scott. The award-winning eatery is this week teaching people how to make the eatery’s signature Beef Wellington. DETAILS: For Dh495 on August 24, you learn how to make the dish between 1-3pm plus you get a three-course lunch.
BOUNCE: Enroll the kids in this trampoline playground where they can indulge in games, parkour training and competitive bouncing. DETAILS: Dh190 per day. Various locations.
LOUVRE MUSEUM ABU DHABI: Allow your little one to creatively express themselves in the Drop-in #MakeandPlay activities section. Kids can create their very own flipbook, a helmet, a mask, a costume, or a paper horse, in four activity stations. The activities are based on museum artworks, the materials are provided and museum educators are on-hand for support. DETAILS: #MakeandPlay activities take about 2 hours and run until September 30 except on Mondays. Timings: 11.30am, 2.30pm,4.30pm. Full table price: Dh50. Pre-booking is needed and there are 4 people to a table.
KIDZANIA DUBAI: Games and prizes are on offer this week when you take part in the Tropical Summer Night! Programme. You can learn the Hawaiian Hula dance or even how to bowl using a coconut. Plus there’s a DJ in the house playing the latest hits. DETAILS: Tropical Summer Night! on August 26 runs from 7pm-11pm and costs Dh 89. | Above: Photo for illustrative purposes only.
THE THREATRE, MALL OF THE EMIRATES: Does your child like the stage? Head on over to the Theatre on August 27, for auditions, for a part in ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’. DETAILS: The production is looking for kids to play Dwarfs; must be between 8-14 years of age and under 5 feet; Child Chorus and dancers, of the ages 10-16; and young adult dancers. Auditions for dwarfs and child dancers kick off at 10am; for young adult dancers at 3pm. Write to Melissa@thewright-group.com to book a slot.
IMG WORLDS OF ADVENTURE: Dubai’s largest temperature-controlled indoor themed amusement park is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a five-day celebration that kicks off on Monday. Retail outlets this week are offering five-55 per cent discounts and special-edition T-shirts. Plus, the park, which is divided into five zones - featuring themes from Marvel, Cartoon Network, IMG Boulevard, The Lost Valley and IMG Boulevard – will stay open until 11pm on August 27. Also, the theme park is offering visitors a chance to win an annual pass – all you need to do is write a creative birthday wish on the IMG Doodle Wall. DETAILS: Tickets start at Dh325.
DREAMSCAPE: When you slip on a pair of virtual reality goggles at this Mall of the Emirates spot, you are committing to an adventure. You can pick from one of three original immersive journeys: ‘Alien Zoo’, ‘Curse of the Lost Pearl: A Magic Projector Adventure’ and ‘The Blu: Deep Rescue’. The experience uses the latest free-roaming VR, so be ready for out-of-the-box storytelling. DETAILS: Tickets, per experience, are Dh78.75. To book tickets, visit dreamscapemena.com.
READY SET GO!: Check out Dubai’s latest soft play destination, which is jungle themed. There’s a massive play area complete with spiral slides, rope bridges, tube crawls and a foam canon area; five European-style role playrooms, a trampoline park and a zipline! DETAILS: General admission for all day per child is Dh180; packages are available.
SKI DUBAI’S SNOW DAYCATION: Spend the day chilling in a snow park. Head over to Ski Dubai and try the full access day pass which allows access to all Snow Park rides (tubing run, snow bumpers, snow plough, playground and mountain thriller), one ride on the chairlift and a choice of one of the following experiences: two hours on the slope, a 60-minute discovery lesson (skiing / snowboarding), two rides of the Snow Bullet zipline or a 40-minute penguin encounter. DETAILS: For Dh285, you also get hot chocolate, a standard locker and a pair of fleece gloves. Make a booking on skidxb.com.
