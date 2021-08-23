Dubai: Public marine transport in Dubai registered a 20.3 per cent increase in ridership in the first half of 2021, as compared to the same period last year, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday.
According to the RTA, a total of 5,734,244 riders used the ferry, abra, water taxi and water bus from January to June this year, as compared to 4,694,870 riders in the first six months of 2020.
Sector recovery
Mohammed Abu Bakr Al Hashemi, director of Marine Transport, Public Transport Agency, RTA, said: “The growth of marine transport ridership posted in the first half of this year is indicative of a recovery in this vital sector in Dubai and the UAE. It is credited to the effective plans charted out by the government, and the strict compliance with the precautionary measures to curb the outbreak of the pandemic.”