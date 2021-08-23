1 of 5
Hyundai’s premium arm Genesis has revealed images of the GV60, the brand’s first electric vehicle based on the dedicated EV platform known as E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform). The model marks the brand’s first move towards electrification. The GV60’s exterior design follows the brand’s signature design language, but optimised for electric vehicle application. A wider and sleeker Crest Grille has been placed below the Quad Lamps to increase the cooling efficiency of the high-voltage batteries in the underbody. It also features a ‘Clamshell Hood’, a single panel which combines the bonnet and fenders, adding to the design flow by removing lines between the parts.
Viewed in profile, the GV60 has a coupe-like silhouette, accentuated by a smooth character line running from the front hood to the rear spoiler.
Out back, the GV60 gets flowing wraparound combination lamps and a fixed rear wing spoiler to accent a coupe-shaped roof.
Inside, two digital display screens are placed on either side of the dashboard, while a large central console houses the main vehicle controls.
Genesis says the GV60’s interior styling elements are tied together by distinctive circular details on the Crystal Sphere gear shifter, horn cover, door handles, and side mirror controllers. More details including specifications on performance and technology will be announced in the coming months, with deliveries are expected to begin in 2022.
