Nissan has revealed its all-new 2023 Z sportscar. A thoroughly modern successor to the iconic Datsun 240Z, this is the seventh generation version of the nameplate.
Image Credit: Supplied
In line with the nameplate’s historic character, the 2023 Z gets a sleek, sporty exterior with a silhouette that harks back to the original model – with a long bonnet and low, stubby rear.
While the six previous generations of the model had numeric designations, the latest iteration willl be known simply by just one letter – Z.
Inside, the driver-centric cockpit includes a 12.3-inch customisable racing-inspired meter display, available leather-appointed sports seats and 8-speaker Bose audio system.
The 2023 Z is powered by a 400-horsepower 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo engine and choice of 6-speed manual transmission with motorsports-inspired Exedy high-performance clutch, or a new 9-speed automatic transmission with aluminium paddle shifters.
“When we introduced the Z in 1969, the Z was a revolution. Since then, for more than 50 years, Nissan has brought style, speed, reliability and so much more to millions of enthusiasts around the world,” said Ashwani Gupta, representative executive officer and chief operating officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
"The Z has always been an accessible sports car – always placed at the intersection of aspiration and attainability – of dreams and reality. This latest iteration is now ready to thrill Z enthusiasts, and create a whole new generation of Z fans as well,” said Gupta.
