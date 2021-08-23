Sharjah: Children above 14 years are allowed to ride e-scooters in designated lanes in Sharjah while following safety rules such as wearing a helmet, officials have explained in a new public awareness video.
The Child Safety Department (CSD), an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, has collaborated with Sharjah Police to launch a public awareness video on its social media platforms highlighting the importance of adhering to electric bicycles’ (e-scooters) safety guidelines.
Rules for e-scooters
CSD said, in cooperation with Sharjah Police, the department reaffirms the importance of wearing a helmet and using designated lanes for e-scooters. The video highlights that children above the age of 14 are allowed to ride e-scooters. Also, it demonstrates the importance of wearing protective gear and making sure to switch on the front and rear lights. Riders should maintain a safe distance from other riders and pedestrians, and park only at designated places when available. Reckless driving is prohibited by the law, the video warns.
The video urges parents to monitor their children and ensure they are aware of the safety guidelines about e-scooters. Most e-scooter accidents that involve children are categorised as “run-over accidents”, which usually occur due to riding in public roads designated for cars, the video says.