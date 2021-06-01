Abu Dhabi: Riding electric scooters on public roads without protective gear can result in serious accidents and injuries, the Abu Dhabi Police has warned.
The authorities called upon parents and residents to ensure that scooters are used only in parks and safe spaces away from roads, and urged users to always put on helmets, knee pads and elbow pads.
Charge scooters first
In addition, it is important to ensure that accidents don’t occur when the scooter runs out of battery power, causing them to stop while a rider is perched on it. “The sudden stoppage can cause the rider to lose balance, leading to accidents,” the Police said.
A video clip posted by the police on social media platforms shows many young children using scooters on public roads, mostly without adult supervision. Vehicles zip by the riders, highlighting the risks mentioned by the authorities.
Many young children entertain themselves with scooters, and the warning is especially timely ahead of the upcoming summer break.