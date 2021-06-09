Regulation of their use expected after trials over, with early results showing promise

E-Scooters station at Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Down Town, Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai is expected to launch shared and personalised electric scooters (E-Scooters), as well as mopeds, for their permanent use after the completion of ongoing trials.

It follows a high-level meeting between the Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Police recently.

Mattar Mohammad Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, and Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, held a coordinative meeting to discuss issues of common concern. Discussions covered coordination between the two parties in the fields of transport security, traffic safety and the achievement of the strategic performance indicators along with the targets of the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy 2017-2021.

The meeting, which took place at RTA’s Head Office, had discussed the latest developments related to the proposed regulatory model for operating E-Scooters and mopeds together with RTA’s street lighting plan in various Dubai districts 2022-2025.

E-Scooter

The meeting reviewed the results of the trial operation of the E-Scooter rolled out in October 2020. Currently, there are about 800 E-Scooters in operation within five key Dubai districts: Mohammad Bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes, Dubai Internet City, Al Riqqa and Al Muraqqabat, and 2nd of December Street. The experimental deployment of E-Scooters proved successful and befitting to short-journey individual mobility as well as the first and last-mile journeys. The satisfaction rating of the experiment reached 82 per cent.

The meeting reviewed the results of the trial operation of the E-Scooter rolled out in October 2020. Image Credit: Supplied

The meeting discussed preparations for the permanent operation of E-Scooters across the emirate upon the completion of the trials. The meeting also discussed the districts proposed for the upcoming trial run in October 2021.

Moped

The meeting also examined a proposal to regulate the operation of the lightweight pedalled motorbike known as Moped. It is fitted with two or three wheels powered by a motor designed to travel at a speed not exceeding 50km/h. It differs from the regular motorbike in terms of engine power and speed. Some cities have started to license mopeds as a first and last-mile mobility option.