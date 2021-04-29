Park visitors told not to walk on cycling tracks; bike speed limit set at 15km/h

Dubai Municipality has prohibited riding E-scooters in public parks keeping in view the safety of visitors. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: To ensure safety and prevent accidents, e-scooters or electric scooters are prohibited at public parks across the city, the Dubai Municipality has announced on Thursday.

E-scooters are a type of personal light electric vehicles (PLEV), with an average speed of 20km/h. They have been steadily gaining popularity among residents and authorities introduced them last year as a first- and last-mile solution at five busy districts across Dubai.

But some residents have complained that some e-scooter riders pose dangers at parks and local neighbourhoods.

Dubai Municipality took to Twitter on Thursday to announce: “For everyone’s safety at public parks, #DubaiMunicipality announces that it is not allowed to use electric scooters in public parks to avoid accidents. Please follow Dubai Municipality’s instructions to ensure your safety and the safety of everyone.”

The civic body added motorcycles are also prohibited inside the parks. Park visitors, meanwhile, were told not to walk on cycling tracks while the speed limit for bicycle riders inside the park has been set at 15km/h.

Police warning

In a previous interview, Dubai Police told Gulf News that they will enforce the law on cyclists and e-scooters bikers especially the ones who drive against the traffic flow or on pavements in markets and narrow roads as they endanger their lives and others. Police said that e-scooters should always be on designated tracks and not on main roads.

Meanwhile, in October last year, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has rolled out the pilot phase of e-scooter rental in Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Internet City, 2nd of December Street, and Al Rigga in Deira.

The move will eventually pave the way for a citywide roll-out of the handy electric two-wheelers as first and last mile solution or for use in the beginning or end of an individual’s public transport journey.

Hussain Mohammad Al Banna, executive director at RTA’s Traffic Department at RTA, earlier told Gulf News: “After thorough assessment of the trial period, we are going to study the behavioural and safety aspects of the residents. Based on this, we will introduce more areas or go on with the citywide roll-out of e-scooters.”

E-scooters allowed inside the Metro

Similar to bringing bicycles on board Dubai public transport, e-scooters are also allowed inside public buses and Dubai Metro, provided they “are carried and not ridden on-board public transport and they should be stowed correctly in the designated luggage racks on the train,” the RTA said.

Riding an e-scooter on any of the public transport premises, including walkways, bridges and moving walkways, is not allowed and large and heavy e-scooters are prohibited on-board public transport.

Rules and regulations

In Dubai, the RTA is responsible for regulating the use of e-scooters. Administrative Order No. 208 — 2020 issued on March 23, 2020 and available on the RTA’s website states:

1. E-scooters must contain headlights and tail-lights

2. There should be a device for making a warning (i.e. similar to car horns and bicycle bells)

3. E-scooters should have functional wheels

4. Brakes present on front and rear wheels;

5. They must be built to withstand the extreme weather conditions of the UAE;

6. They must meet the requirements, technical specifications, and standards set by competent authorities;

7. They must be GPS-tagged so that they work within designated geographical areas (i.e. geofencing);

8. The speed of e-scooters must be limited to a maximum of 20km/h

For riders of e-scooters

1. Must be at least 14 years old

2. Must wear a protective helmet

3. Park their e-scooters in designated parking areas

4. Not use or park their e-scooters in a way that causes an obstruction to the flow of traffic or pedestrians

5. Maintain a safe trailing distance between themselves and bikes/pedestrians

6. Not carry any item that may cause their e-scooters to lose balance

7. Not carry any additional riders (e-scooters are for individual/solo use)

8. Comply with rules, regulations, and road signs placed in the designated lanes

9. Report major and minor accidents to the competent authority regardless of whether such accidents caused damage or not

10. Not use headphones or earphones when riding their e-scooters

11. Observe and adhere to the general safety requirements whilst riding their e-scooters

12. Not ride their e-scooters in a manner which may be dangerous or life-threating to others

13. Not ride their e-scooters except in the designated and shared lanes