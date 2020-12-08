For illustrative purpose only Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: An e-scooter rider lay down in front of a Dubai Police car to stop them from confiscating the bike after being caught driving against traffic.

According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, a police patrol was on duty at a street in Al Nahda area when they saw the 34-year-old Egyptian woman driving her e-scooter against the flow of traffic. As the policeman stopped her and asked for her ID, she lay down in front of the police car to prevent them from confiscating the e-scooter.

“She was driving against traffic in front of our patrol. She could have hit our police patrol. I asked for her ID but she refused. When I told her that her bike will be confiscated, she gave her ID but then took it away, and started mocking us,” the 50-year-old policeman testified in official records.

The policeman was told by a second policeman who was patrolling with him, that he had seen the defendant driving her bike against the traffic flow earlier as well. “She lay down in front of the police car to prevent us from confiscating the e-scooter.”

The officer summoned a policewoman to arrest the defendant and take her to the police station. The 36-year-old Emirati policeman testified that the woman refused to go to police station and was yelling on the policemen. “She was taken to Al Qusais police station to take her testimony. I took her to the detention centre when she started swearing and resisting arrest,” the Emirati policewoman said.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with assaulting and insulting the police officers.