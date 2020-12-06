1 of 21
As the attention turns to the DP World Tour Championship, the European Tour finale, let's take a look at the top contenders for the Race to Dubai crown:
1. Patrick Reed (USA), 7 tournaments, 2,427.7 points
2. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), 10 tournaments, 1,967.7 points
3. Collin Morikawa (USA), 5 tournaments, 1,881.7 points
4. Lee Westwood (ENG), 14 tournaments, 1,793.0 points
5. Vitcor Perez (FRA), 13 tournaments, 1,713.9 points
6. Aaron Rai (ENG), 16 tournaments, 1,688.2 points
7. Louis Oosthuizen (RSA), 8 tournaments, 1,646.2 points
8. Tyrrell Hatton (ENG), 6 tournaments, 1,453.0 points
9. Christian Bezuidenhout (RSA), 15 tournaments, 1,382.7 points
10. Lucas Herbert (AUS), 12 tournaments, 1,332.4 points
11. Andy Sullivan (ENG), 17 tournaments, 1,279.7 points
12. Paul Casey (ENG), 5 tournaments, 1,248.8 points
13. Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN), 18 tournaments, 1,218.4 points
14. Erik Van Rooyen (RSA), 11 tournaments, 1,186.9 points
15, Sungjae Im (KOR), 5 tournaments, 1,122.4 points
16. Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG), 9 tournaments, 1,110.2 points
17. Rory McIlroy (NIR), 5 tournaments, 1,100.3 points
18, Sami Valimaki (FIN), 18 tournaments, 1,088.7 points
19. Thomas Detry (BEL), 19 tournaments, 1,084.5 points
20. Jon Rahm (ESP), 5 tournaments, 1,053.7 points
