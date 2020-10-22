Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police have conducted an inspection of the e-scooters that will be made available during its trial phase at five busy zones across Dubai on Monday.
In a video tweeted by the RTA on Thursday, Mohammad Al Tayer, RTA director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors, and Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief, inspected the e-scooter models at Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and Jumeirah Lake Towers. E-scooters or electronic scooters, which are stand-up scooters powered by a small electric motor, will also be tested at Dubai Internet City, 2nd of December Street, and Al Rigga in Deira.
The RTA said the two officials were “briefed on the trial operation process and the locations where this service will be available, which is one of the elements of individual mobility and within the first and last-mile mobility system.”
First and last-mile mobility
The ‘first and last-mile’ is a term used to describe the beginning or end of an individual’s public transport journey. E-scooters have become popular in major cities around the world with private companies launching scooter-sharing schemes.
The RTA earlier announced five operators, including three international companies (Careem, Lime and Tier) and two local companies (Arnab and Skurrt) will supply the e-scooters during the trial phase.