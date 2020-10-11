Abu Dhabi: Companies operating electric scooter (e-scooter) rental services in the capital can now resume services at 25 per cent capacity in specific districts, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced on Sunday.
These scooters can be rented out in Al Reem Island, Al Maryah Island, Al Zahiyah, Al Dana, Al Bateen, Corniche and Abu Dhabi Marina from Monday onwards. Operators must ensure that all COVID-19 safety precautions are followed, in accordance with regulations set by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Managerment Authority (NCEMA).
According to the ITC, the emirate’s public transport regulator under the umbrella of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the preventive measures and controls set include maintaining the health and safety of e-scooter riders and staff, as well as conducting periodic checks of all personnel of operating companies to verify that they are free from COVID-19. All staff must also wear face masks and gloves throughout working hours. Additionally, operators have to provide single-use gloves, hand-sanitizers, and disinfectant wipes at major e-scooter rental sites.
The ITC also called on e-scooter rental companies to adhere to the health and safety preventive measures at all times, and to restrict the use of e-scooters to the permitted areas. The ITC also cautioned against the use of e-scooters on roads designated for vehicles, adding that inspection teams will carry out field tours to ensure compliance with the measures.