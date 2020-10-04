1 of 14
The Sheikh Zayed Grand mosque in Abu Dhabi which was reopened to visitors starting today. The Ministry of Presidential Affairs, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, announced the re-opening of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, both in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah as well as the Founder's Memorial in the UAE capital, to visitors from Sunday.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
2 of 14
A high-standard system of precautionary measures, health, and safety guidelines are in place following the precautionary closure against COVID-19 over the past months.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
3 of 14
A set of measures have been put in place including limiting the capacity of visitors allowed inside all cultural landmarks.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
4 of 14
This is to ensure that the number of visitors is under control during the permitted timings to avoid overcrowding and guarantee social distancing and smooth flow of movement during their tour of the cultural attractions.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
5 of 14
Thermal cameras are installed at all entrances of the mosque to detect body temperature where a special room has also been dedicated to isolating visitors, who show high body temperature.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
6 of 14
Additionally, the visitors' track has been carefully identified to ensure social distancing, avoid gatherings and guarantee a healthy tour within a safe environment. Remote cultural tours in Arabic and English will be live-streamed on Instagram.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
7 of 14
The precautionary measures that have been put in place will be displayed in videos on internal screens and social media platforms particularly Instagram to explain and simplify them to all segments of visitors.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 14
Visitor signage will be in place, communicating the significance of wearing face masks and pursuing other relevant countermeasures taken by the State to cap visitor numbers and ensure social distancing.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9 of 14
In coordination with relevant state departments, the management teams of all cultural landmarks are forging ahead with intensive periodic disinfection measures covering all places to visit, starting from their entrances and including all areas of attractions.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10 of 14
An online booking system for visitors has been launched, through which they can set the date and time of visit. The system can be accessed by visiting the mosque website.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
11 of 14
Visitors at the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi as it reopened for visitors with COVID-19 safety precautions . Construction on the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque was completed in 2007, and the structure is one of the largest, as well as most architecturally astounding mosques in the world.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
12 of 14
Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi have been closed since March as part of the government’s pandemic restrictions to help protect public health and safety.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
13 of 14
More than 6.6 million people visited the striking mosque last year.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
14 of 14
Security seen at the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi after it was reopened for visitors with COVID-19 safety precautions .
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News