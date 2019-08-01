Berlin-based firm rents out e-scooters at Dh1 per minute, plus Dh3 for unlocking charges

When downloaded, the Circ app shows the locations in which the e-scooters are currently available. Picture for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Residents in the capital can now use e-scooters rented out by Circ, a Berlin-based micro-mobility provider.

The firm has launched its services in designated areas following Wednesday’s announcement by Abu Dhabi emirate’s transport sector regulator - the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) — to permit the rental of e-scooters.

Circ was co-founded by Lukasz Gadowski, creator of the Delivery Hero brand that operates Talabat and Zomato UAE. It currently operates in 39 cities.

According to a statement released on Thursday, Circ’s vehicles are purpose-built for continuous shared use. They also prioritise safety with larger wheels, better suspension and a robust braking system. In addition, every Circ ride is insured with personal accident, third-party liability and product-liability.

When downloaded, the Circ app shows the locations in which the orange-and-black e-scooters are currently available. Users can scan a QR code to unlock the vehicle and ride. Rides are charged at Dh3 for unlocking, and Dh1 per minute of use.

“Congestion is an increasing challenge in the region as lots of tech-savvy people move to cities,” said Circ Mena’s co-founder and CEO Jaideep Dhanoa. “Micro-mobility provides a convenient, quick and affordable alternative to the car that is fully electric and eco-friendly. It also increases access to the public transit networks which are being developed. Countries like the UAE have an unrivalled opportunity to lead the world in developing cleaner, safer, better-connected journeys,” he added.

ITC regulations currently allow e-scooter use on pedestrian and cyclist paths along Corniche Street and Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, as long as the vehicles do not exceed speeds of 20 kilometres per hour or block traffic flow.