RTA in Dubai is currently considering the technical and legislative requirements to allow the operation of electric scooters. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi residents can now rent e-scooters as a legal means of transport in the emirate, the Integrated Transport Centre announced on Wednesday.

In addition, companies can also register with the transportation regulator to offer e-scooter rentals after obtaining the required permits.

The use of e-scooters has been on the rise in recent months, but no official statistics exist yet on how many vehicles are in use or how many rental companies have been created. However, today’s official ITC announcement is expected to make e-scooters a popular form of sustainable and environmentally-friendly transport.

Speed limit

To ensure safety, the ITC has also announced that these scooters should travel no faster than 15-20 kilometres per hour.

In Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has indefinitely banned electric scooters from sidewalks, putting the plans of as many as nine companies in doubt. The city’s transport regulator said then that the move was intended to both study the technology, reduce the threat to pedestrians, and eventually introduce new laws governing the form of transport. The decision earlier this year followed similar rulings in France and Spain, which both moved to regulate the powered scooters in October of last year.