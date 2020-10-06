1 of 6
The New Rolls-Royce Ghost, touted as the most technologically advanced motor car yet from the historic luxury marque, has been officially revealed in Abu Dhabi. The ultra-luxury saloon was introduced to the guests by César Habib (right), Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Regional Director of Middle East and Africa, seen here with Tarek Moataz, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Brand Manager at Abu Dhabi Motors.
Unveiled at the Abu Dhabi Motors Showroom in Umm Al Nar, the new Ghost follows the brand’s new ‘Post Opulence’ design philosophy that apparently rejects superficial expressions of wealth! As contradictory as this idea might sound for a brand that is the epitome of luxury, the new Ghost blends the new sets of demands placed by clients with market intelligence gathered over the last six years to have a generous dose of minimalism infused into its aesthetics.
The 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine in the new Ghost makes 563bhp and 850Nm of torque.
In the decade since its launch in 2009, the first generation Ghost has become the most successful model in the marque’s 116-year history. Apparently the only components that have been carried over from the first Goodwood Ghost were the Spirit of Ecstasy and umbrellas. Everything else was designed, crafted and engineered from the ground up.
Modern tech features include LED and laser headlights with more than 600m of illuminated range, vision assist, including day and night-time wildlife and pedestrian warning; alertness assistant; a four-camera system with panoramic view, all-round visibility and helicopter view; active cruise control; collision warning; cross-traffic warning; lane departure and lane change warning; an industry-leading 7x3 high-resolution head-up display; Wi-Fi hotspot; self-park; and the very latest navigation and entertainment systems.
The Illuminated Fascia echoes the Starlight Headliner. Developed over the course of two years and more than 10,000 collective hours, this brings a glowing Ghost nameplate, surrounded by more than 850 stars, into the interior suite of the car. Located on the passenger side of the dashboard, the constellation and wordmark are completely invisible when the interior lights are not in operation.
