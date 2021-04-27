1 of 13
Visitors at the 31st edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2021, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) at the Sharjah Expo centre.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
The Ramadan Nights 2021, the ultimate shopping, entertainment, the culinary, and cultural destination for 17 nights, the region’s largest and most popular Ramadan fair, was launched last week at the Expo Centre Sharjah.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
Several shopping malls and retail stores in the emirate are taking part providing attractive deals and exciting discounts.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
It will also provide Sharjah’s residents and visitors with a unique experience during the holy month by launching competitive promotions and huge discounts, in addition to organising raffles on luxury cars, weekly vouchers worth Dh50,000, and many prizes worth up to Dh3 million, as well as other entertainment activities, bazaars and food festivals to celebrate the month.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman, SCCI, said: “Over the last three decades, the Sharjah Ramadan Festival has not only become one of the most favoured shopping events across the region, but also a perfect destination for enjoying outstanding entertainment events and spending memorable times with family and friends.”
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
This year Ramadan Nights feature more than 300 exhibitors.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
Jamal Bu Zinjal, Head of SCCI Media Department, hinted that this year’s edition is focusing on the quality and diversity of events more than their quantity, thanks to the abundance of the shopping malls, retail stores, and distinctive tourist destinations. The festival will stimulate economic activity and support the business community in Sharjah, he added.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
The Festival plays a key role once every year to promote Sharjah emirate as an exclusive tourist destination by highlighting its economic, social, and cultural standing.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
An exhibitor shows discounts offered at the displayed items.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
Hana Al Suwaidi, assistant general coordinator of the festival, invited the public to visit the festival website to check the winners and locations of the weekly raffle draws, in addition to the latest news and deals.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
Sharjah Ramadan Festival is being held under the theme ‘Ramadan blessing comes with prizes’ this year.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
Sultan Shattaf, sales and marketing director at Expo Centre Sharjah, said: “Being a consumer fair, we are engaging with our target audience 24x7 and rewarding them handsomely.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
The Ramadan Nights will be open for visitors from 8 pm to 1 am daily.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News