Dubai: A Dubai-based teenager who did not have any identification documents due to her parents’ negligence, received help from Dubai Police in registering for school.

The 14-year-old girl asked her aunt to help her to obtain identification papers so she could join school. The aunt then sought assistance from Dubai Police.

The General Department of Human Rights of Dubai Police said they received the case of the girl, whose family had abandoned her due to social problems.

“She received help from Dubai Police who managed to issue identification documents and register her in school,” said Maitha Al Beloushi, director of the Child Protection Section in the Human Rights department.

Police said the girl’s parents had never registered her in school as they failed to provide her any identification papers, so as to avoid legal accountability, given the mother’s illegal relationship with her father before their marriage.

“The mother was pregnant before the marriage and they were only married in the seventh month of pregnancy. They neglected the child later but registered their other children after marriage. She was their only child without rights,” said Al Beloushi.

Seeking police help

When the girl grew up, she asked her aunt to take her to the Human Rights Department of Dubai Police to solve her problem. Dubai Police managed to get her identification documents and register her in night school.

Major General Dr Mohammed Al Murr, Director of the Human Rights Department in Dubai Police, said solving the teenager’s problem is part of police efforts to protect people’s rights guaranteed by the Federal Child Protection Law, also know as ‘Wadeema’s Law’.

“Dubai Police have various means for receiving complaints, including a 24-hour hotline. People can communicate with the department through Dubai Police’s website, and the force’s account on Twitter,” said Maj Gen Al Murr.

He said that UAE laws guaranteed the rights and protection of children and officials are keen to solve family problems in a friendly manner.