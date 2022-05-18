Dubai: Dusty conditions engulfed most parts of the UAE early morning on Wednesday, with warnings out for drivers.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking dusty. The NCM issued yellow, amber and red alerts to warn residents about the dusty conditions.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility. Dusty conditions are expected in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hindered visibility to 1500 metres. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas.
On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 45°C.
Dubai is currently at 37°C with mostly sunny skies.
Additionally, you might want to rethink your plans if you were planning to go to the beach this week as the sea is expected to be “rough” due to the wind, according to a statement by the NCM. Such conditions are expected till Friday in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.