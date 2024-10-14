Abu Dhabi: Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), in collaboration with Emirates Humanitarian City, has announced the launch of a new community initiative to support and rehabilitate individuals from Gaza who are deaf or hearing-impaired. The goal is to empower them to integrate into society and facilitate their daily lives.
This initiative aims to provide an inclusive and supportive environment that helps these individuals develop and integrate into the community, aligning with the UAE’s vision of supporting various categories of people of determination worldwide. It reaffirms ZHO’s commitment to raising societal awareness about the importance of integrating people of determination, ensuring their rights, and empowering them to be active and contributing members of their communities.
This initiative reflects the spirit of solidarity and brotherhood with the people of Gaza, emphasising the vital role of the community in supporting and integrating people of determination to achieve a sustainable society characterised by understanding and respect for all.