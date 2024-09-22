Rafah: The Emirati field hospital in Rafah has welcomed a delegation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to assess medical initiatives, establish collaborative mechanisms, exchange knowledge, and highlight the UAE’s medical resources and equipment dedicated to alleviating the suffering of Palestinian people in Gaza.

As part of the ongoing Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE provided 12 tonnes of medical aid, medicines, and essential supplies to WHO to support hospitals and healthcare institutions amid the challenging circumstances in Gaza.

During the meeting, both parties agreed on the importance of coordinating joint efforts to evacuate the wounded and confirmed the hospital’s ongoing commitment to continue receiving patients to address the critical healthcare needs in Gaza. They have agreed to collaborate on ensuring a continuous supply of medical aid and addressing healthcare shortages.

The two sides also discussed medical plans to assist Palestinians, including the provision of necessary medical services, establishing coordination mechanisms to support the healthcare sector, and assisting children with cancer by facilitating their treatment abroad, in addition to supplying essential medicines and medical equipment.

This visit is a testament to the Emirati field hospital’s ongoing humanitarian mission and its commitment to strengthening medical collaboration with the World Health Organisation. Since its inception, the hospital has played a vital role in providing healthcare services to Gaza.