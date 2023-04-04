Abu Dhabi: A new agreement between Mubadala Health and Emirates Medical Association (EMA) will see the two entities collaborating to advance medical education and research opportunities in the UAE.
Mubadala said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the non-profit organisation, which represents physicians and allied health professionals in the country, will strengthen Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ecosystem.
As part of the MoU, Mubadala Health and EMA will collaborate on joint programmes, training centres, and educational materials. They will also join forces to advance medical education and research opportunities, with a particular emphasis on increasing the availability of continuous professional development programmes across multiple specialisations to elevate and progress national expertise and capabilities. The two organisations will also conduct research studies and clinical trials to develop new healthcare options for a wide variety of medical conditions.
EMA will also support the enrolment of Mubadala Health physicians under medical societies and clubs affiliated with the association. Moreover, Mubadala Health will assign key opinion leaders from their institutions to work with EMA societies.
read more
Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, CEO at Mubadala Health, said: “Mubadala Health is delighted to partner with EMA in an effort to advance healthcare education and research in the UAE. Through this collaboration, we aim to continue our work in advancing healthcare in the UAE and wider region, with a focus on continuous capacities development. We are confident that this collaboration will contribute to Mubadala Health’s mission to bringing world-class healthcare closer to home and by playing a critical role in increasing the availability of continuous professional development programmes across key medical specialisations that are critical to the UAE’s healthcare offering.”
Dr Mouza Abdulla Alsharhan, EMA president, said: “We are pleased to partner with Mubadala Health to improve the healthcare industry in the UAE. Our aim is to play a vital role in the continuous improvement in the quality of healthcare in the UAE, by being an integral part of the professional life of every physician. We strive to keep our members up to date with the global changes and advancements in practice within the medical field. This partnership will bring value to our members and support our key objectives to improve healthcare in the region. We look forward to collaborating on joint programmes consisting of training centers, educational materials, and certification for the proceeding education and professional growth programmes.”