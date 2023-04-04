Abu Dhabi: A new agreement between Mubadala Health and Emirates Medical Association (EMA) will see the two entities collaborating to advance medical education and research opportunities in the UAE.

Mubadala said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the non-profit organisation, which represents physicians and allied health professionals in the country, will strengthen Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ecosystem.

As part of the MoU, Mubadala Health and EMA will collaborate on joint programmes, training centres, and educational materials. They will also join forces to advance medical education and research opportunities, with a particular emphasis on increasing the availability of continuous professional development programmes across multiple specialisations to elevate and progress national expertise and capabilities. The two organisations will also conduct research studies and clinical trials to develop new healthcare options for a wide variety of medical conditions.

EMA will also support the enrolment of Mubadala Health physicians under medical societies and clubs affiliated with the association. Moreover, Mubadala Health will assign key opinion leaders from their institutions to work with EMA societies.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, CEO at Mubadala Health, said: “Mubadala Health is delighted to partner with EMA in an effort to advance healthcare education and research in the UAE. Through this collaboration, we aim to continue our work in advancing healthcare in the UAE and wider region, with a focus on continuous capacities development. We are confident that this collaboration will contribute to Mubadala Health’s mission to bringing world-class healthcare closer to home and by playing a critical role in increasing the availability of continuous professional development programmes across key medical specialisations that are critical to the UAE’s healthcare offering.”