AHS is a public provider of outpatient clinical services in Abu Dhabi, and a subsidiary of PureHealth, an integrated healthcare platform in the UAE. The two entities launched the new screening centre to ensure quick and easy access to medical checks and screenings for visa application purposes, in line with the UAE’s efforts to promote a culture of healthy and preventive care.

The centre was inaugurated in the presence of Matar Al Nuaimi, director-general of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), and Dr Omar Al Jabri, AHS chief medical officer.

“The leadership in the emirate is committed to provide the best preventive and curative health facilities and medical services provided to all community members, which is aligned with the vision of the ADPHC to facilitate a healthy and safe society. We are proud to be working closely with the AHS. The new centre will provide quick medical testing services for our residents throughout the week, which will go a long way in the rapid development we aspire to achieve and contribute to raising the quality of life of every individual in the emirate,” Al Nuaimi said.

“PureHealth Group is committed to providing a continuum of care at the highest standards for the community, in line with the directives of the UAE leadership. This is true representation of our mission to enhance the healthcare ecosystem and ensure quality, reliable and convenient access to key health facilities.

“We will continue working towards enhancing the quality of life in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE by enabling people to live longer, healthier, happier, and fuller lives, in line with our endeavors to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s and the UAE’s position as the global hub for healthcare,” said Rashed Al Qubaisi, chief corporate officer at PureHealth.

New centres

“We are committed to provide UAE residents with easy access to high quality curative, specialised and preventive services,” Dr Al Jabri said. “Providing our clients with accessible visa screening services is a top priority hence, we are continuously expanding our network and launching our centres in locations frequented by the community. Following the inauguration of our two centres in Al Wahda Mall and Mushrif Mall, we are partnering with Tasheel and Tawjeeh to open our visa screening centres within their premises, thus enabling residents to complete the full visa process under one roof. Today, we are delighted to announce the opening of our center located inside ‘Top Prestige’ Centre in Musaffah, following the recent success in operating our center in Al Nukhba Center in Al Khalidiya area,” Dr Al Jabri said.

AHS has provided screening services for visas since 2006, with a network of 16 disease prevention and screening centres spread across the emirate. In addition to regular screenings for visas, AHS provides fast track and premium screening services at selected centres.”