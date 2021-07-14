Underlining the mantra ‘Together we recover’, NCEMA reiterated that safety guidelines would “ensure that we witness Eid with blessings and good health”. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has released a set of protocols to remind the public to stay safe while celebrating Eid Al Adha next week.

Underlining the mantra ‘Together we recover’, NCEMA reiterated that safety guidelines would “ensure that we witness Eid with blessings and good health”. Here are the protocols that everyone must observe:

Eid prayers

The maximum period for Khutbah (public preaching) is 15 minutes. Prayer areas and mosques will be opened 15 minutes prior to the start of prayer and worshippers must adhere to all applicable precautionary measures.

All mosques will be closed directly after prayer, while service facilities, including washrooms, wudu (ablution) places and water dispensers shall remain closed. Mosques and prayer areas on the outer roads and gas stations will also be closed.

Worshippers are encouraged to bring their own prayer mat. Social distancing markers will be placed on prayer spots in outdoor spaces of mosques, public parking and parks adjacent to mosques.

Anyone living with an infected person or who has come into contact with a COVID-19 patient is strictly prohibited to attend prayers. The elderly and individuals suffering from chronic diseases as well as children under 12 years are advised to avoid performing Eid prayers in public.

Avoid all types of gatherings and shaking hands before and after Eid prayers, offer greetings and congratulations from a safe distance.

Family gatherings and exchanging of gifts

Gatherings should be limited to members of the same family living together, in the same household and among first-degree relatives. Ensure that you are safe by taking a PCR test before visiting relatives, especially the elderly.

Wear face masks and maintain a safe physical distance, especially when sitting with the elderly or individuals with chronic diseases.

Avoid shaking hands and hugging. It is better to use apps when distributing Ediya (Eid money).

Eid offerings

It is recommended to perform Al-Adahi (sacrifices) by delegating official charities or via relevant smart apps to slaughter and distribute the meat. Avoid exchanging and distributing meat of Al-Adahi (sacrifice), gifts and food among neighbours. Note, that it is illegal to hire itinerant workers to kill Al-Udhiyah (sacrifice).

Constant reminder